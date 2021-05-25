Mack Roesch: Do you want to return to EXATLON USA?

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

Throughout Exatlon USA’s five seasons, there have been severe injuries that mark the fate of athletes. We all live very closely the case of Denisse Novoa in the second season, whose difficult injury kept her from the final and led her to leave the competition one step away from being crowned the winner, and in this season, the fifth, we have witnessed first hand, of long lines of injured who have had to leave the competition and focus on recovering their health. Exatlon United States is a challenge of body, soul and spirit!

Mack Roesch: An injury slowed his way

One of the most recent cases, and we would dare to say that the most notorious, was that of the athlete nicknamed “The Tampa Machine”, Mack Roesch. We first met Mack in the second season of the competition as he advanced unstoppably until injury came between him and his road to victory. We saw him again in the famous “Season Tournament” of the fourth edition, and everything would indicate that in the fifth installment Mack would be one of those who would reach the grand final, but that unfortunately did not happen.

Once again, an injury would put an abrupt brake on Roesch’s career, in this case the production of Exatlon United States followed all the necessary protocols to guarantee the health of the athlete, who was for several weeks from the bench supporting Team Famosos, That until one day the presenter Frederik Oldenburg, informed him that he had three torn shoulder ligaments, so he should definitely withdraw from the competition to focus on his rehabilitation and next recovery. With his departure, Mack left Team Famosos without its strongest man.

Apparently, although Mack Roesch had to leave the competition, his influence remained in the red team, as they have maintained a very powerful and long-lasting winning streak, there is no doubt that they are very well assembled.

Does Mack want to return to EXATLON United States?

Since his unfortunate departure from the fifth season of Exatlon United States, Mack Roesch has been very active on social networks, leading his followers by the hand in their rehabilitation process and sharing every moment of his life, his exercise routines, his visits to doctors and even his faith in God, to which he attributes his optimal recovery.

But now Mack has made it clear through a photo on his Instagram profile that Exatlon United States is a pending issue and he sees it as that obstacle that has yet to be overcome.

In the image, with the red color, the emblem of Team Famosos, predominant, Mack Roesch is seen at some point in Exatlon United States, with the following message: “Thanks to @_alessgt for editing the photo and to @exatlonestadosunidos and @ Telemundo for the opportunity, I hope I can continue with the adventure of my dreams and be crowned as the winner very soon ”.

The support occurred almost instantly, the messages were immediate: “If 👍 Mack you have to return to exatlon USA 🇺🇸 and win as the exatlon champion USA 🇺🇸 2021 or 2022 🏆🥇” said one of his followers.

