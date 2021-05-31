Mack Roesch: Do people want me to come back to EXATLON?

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

If there is an athlete who has had a particular career in Exatlon United States, that is the member of Team Famosos, Mack Roesch. The Tampa, Florida native athlete, an expert in steeplechase, has stood out in the history of competition as one of the most well-rounded athletes, always giving a demonstration of impeccable athletic prowess, which goes hand in hand with a good attitude that has constantly demonstrated with all his peers.

But not everything, it can always turn out well, and while Mack Roesch, thanks to his performance has become a favorite of the audience of the competition program, it is the injuries on the circuits that have put a brake on a career that otherwise, we dare to assure that it would have taken him to the final big night of the competition in the two opportunities that it has presented, the second and the fifth installments.

His hopes pinned on the fifth season

Since the fifth edition of Exatlon United States began, and it became known that Roesch would be one of the athletes who returned to the arenas of the Dominican Republic to achieve glory, his determination spoke for itself and Mack comfortably positioned himself in the first places of the performance table, but sadly history repeated itself again, and a ruptured ligament in his shoulder ended a path that would otherwise have brought him very close to lifting that trophy that would name him the winner.

At the time, Mack remained from the bench supporting his teammates from Team Famosos in the hope of returning in due course but, the presenter Frederik Oldenburg informed him that his recovery time exceeded the taxes for the production of Exatlon United States with respect to recovery from injuries, so he had to exit the competition program and focus on his early recovery.

Ready to go back to EXATLON?

Roesch took this outing as an opportunity to grow emotionally, take care of himself and recover from his injury. This could be seen closely by his followers on social networks, where “The Machine”, as he is nicknamed, never stopped gradually increasing workouts that would lead him to absolute recovery. Also, as a good athlete, Mack understands that while exercise can sometimes injure you, it can almost always heal you, and he took it that way.

Do people want me to come back?

Since being active again, Mack Roesch has been vocal about his wishes to return to the fifth season of Exatlon USA. Although this is a season that has been unprecedented, where situations never seen in the history of the competition have happened, a reinforcement or return of Mack Roesch at this point would be very difficult. That is why the first “gringo” of the competition made a survey of his followers, if they would like to see him back in this fifth edition, or in an upcoming one, and this is what the followers answered:

The options were whether they would like to see him return now, or in an eventual sixth season and the result was: 57% would like to see him return in the current season and 43% in the next. Roesch spoke quite excitedly about this:

💥thank you all for speaking and it looks pretty close to almost 50/50 with this season of @exatlonestadosunidos at the head of the votes, I can agree with both groups, I love you all thank you family❤️🎯❤️🥇🦾💨💨 # exatloneeuu Gods will not my own Amen 🙏

Either way we’re happy to see Mack recovered, and in a competition like this, anything could happen. Would you like to see him back?

