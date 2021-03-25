Mack Roesch: celebrates after leaving EXATLON 5 USA

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

One of the games that have most affected the audience and athletes alike in Exatlon United States has been Mack Roesch’s. Known as “The Tampa Machine”, the Florida native obstacle champion had to leave the competition due to a severe shoulder injury that triggered three affected ligaments and keeps him at rest.

During his second participation in Exatlon United States, Mack Roesch remained the absolute leader of the competition, with an impeccable percentage of more than 70% of effectiveness, being one of the favorites to reach the title on his return, but it was exactly the This season’s unexpected protagonist, an injury, which slowed his rise to glory in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

A very controversial injury

Since Mack Roesch suffered his injury, there have been all kinds of comments on different portals for fans who doubted the severity of his health problem and even assured that it would have been a strategy of the show’s production to put him to rest for a while. But this was not the case, in an interview with NowSelf, Mack confessed that although he has days when his shoulder feels worse, he believes that it will soon improve.

The truth is that after the departure of Mack Roesch, Team Famosos is left without its leader, and although they go on a winning streak, Roesch’s absence was already felt even in the fight on March 23 for on the board of the money, when Claudia beat Nicole Regnier and Tavo received $ 5,000.

What is Mack celebrating after leaving EXATLON 5 USA?

At the time that the Exatlon United States presenter, Frederik Oldenburg, informed Mack Roesch that his recovery time was not compatible with the times imposed by the production of the competition, sadness could be seen on his face, but as a good champion , Mack did not let this affect him and the feeling of defeat gave way to thanking everyone involved in Exatlon USA, including, of course, the fans, who follow Roesch at every step he takes through social media. .

And it is precisely in these social networks, where Mack Roesch shares exercise routines, special moments, and much more with his followers, that something very special was recently achieved. Reach 200,000 followers who join the adventure of the Tampa warrior.

“Thank you all for the support, my heart is full and I am very grateful! waiting for my recovery and all the opportunities that come to me. “ Roesch assured in his message.

Mack Roesch remained injured along with two teammates from the Azul team (Contendientes), who generated great expectations, because like Mack, they are among the best: Denisse Novoa and Ana Parra, both already rejoined to the competition.

Exatlon USA continues in its eighth week packed with more prizes, heart attack circuits and many surprises similar to those we have witnessed so far, including new reinforcements that will arrive in the next few days.

