Mack Roesch begins recovery therapy

Mack Roesch wastes no time. Once out of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, the so-called “King of Obstacles” wasted no time in resuming physical activity, taking into account the severe injury he suffered in the shoulder and following the instructions of his doctor to be able to return. to your 100% coming soon.

The athlete also nicknamed “The Tampa, Florida Machine”, from his arrival to the fifth installment of the competition program, stood out for his physical dexterity and his impeccable passes that placed him in the place of absolute leader with a percentage of more than 70% wins on the performance table.

But all that meteoric course was slowed by a shoulder injury, which kept him on the bench supporting his teammates for several weeks, until the presenter, Frederik Oldenburg, informed him that the competition’s medical team would have determined that Mack he would have ruptured three ligaments and his recovery would exceed the times imposed by the program. That’s why Mack Roesch’s dream of winning the fifth season of Exatlon USA came to an end, but his strength and optimism are definitely unstoppable.

The day of your departure

At all times Mack remained very optimistic, leaving his entire recovery in the hands of his medical team and God, putting into practice his deep Christian faith, so much so that his first comment to Oldenburg, once he received the news was: “I was praying to God for an answer, and I already got it. “

With much gratitude and optimism, Mack Roesch left Exatlon United States, focusing all his energy on a speedy recovery where he can continue doing what he is passionate about, physical activity, and who knows whether to participate in some other Exatlon-style skills challenge. USA.

Mack Roesch is at home

Since his arrival in Tampa, Florida, North Roesch has been returning to his natural physical state, so much so that, once doctors told him that he would not need surgery, he has been slowly getting back to activity and doing certain exercises that allow him to make you recover the strength that characterizes you. That is why using the bands or leagues, he does some exercises in the garage of his house like in this video that he shared to his followers on his Instagram profile:

In the video, he is seen doing the exercises he needs to regain his dexterity. The athlete confessed to his former Exatlon United States colleague, Raquel Becker, in a live session that he was determined to follow the instructions of his doctors to the letter in order to recover without having to undergo any surgical procedure.

Three injured have left Exatlon United States

Mack Roesch with his departure joined Andrea Nerio and Jomarie Martinez, both athletes from Team Contendientes, like the three Exatlon United States athletes who have had to leave the competition due to injury. All are following medical indications and recovering satisfactorily.

