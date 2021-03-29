Machismo makes us underestimate the pain of women

Only people with a uterus know what the menstrual pain and they could know at some point in their lives what it is to give birth. The latter is one of the most painful situations that human beings can go through. However, for those involuntary acts that infuses us sexism, It is often considered that women are more prone to exaggerating pain. So much so that incorrect treatments are often prescribed, giving more importance to the psychotropic drugs that to analgesics.

This is something that was already observed in a study published in 2016, in which the differences in the perception of an exaggerated pain and a real one. In general, the participants relied less on the pain statements of the female patients that were shown to them, considering that they tended to be more exaggerated.

Now, those results are joined by those of another study, recently published in The Journal of Pain by an international team of psychologists. In it, two experiments were carried out aimed at verifying how an observer evaluates the pain of a personsimply because of their facial expressions. The results, again, left women much worse off, showing that machismo is more present in these areas than we would like to believe.

Machismo hidden in the underestimation of women’s pain

Fortunately, some ways to sexism they have decreased a lot in recent years. However, the discrimination against women it is still very up-to-date, sometimes so hidden that we don’t even realize it.

The symptoms of men and women during a heart attack are different

It occurs for example with scientific investigation. Although parity is increasingly being sought in this regard, many studies continue to be carried out mainly on a male population. Even animal tests are often carried out only with males.

All this can lead, for example, to women being prescribed doses of drugs calculated for male patients. It is also common that the symptoms that are made known of certain diseases are those that normally affect men. For example, it is often considered that one of the first symptoms of a heart attack It is the pain in the chest, which spreads to the left arm. However, women often experience other signs, such as pain in the stomach, jaw, and back or nausea.

As if all this were not enough, there is also machismo in the way in which the women pain. It is something that is seen, for example, with menstrual pain.

Period pain indicates something is wrong

Although it is normal to have some discomfort during menstruation, the menstrual pain intense, sometimes even disabling, is an indicator that something is wrong in the body.

However, many menstruating people still suffer from being called exaggerated and hardly checked when they complain about it. This often delays the diagnosis of a multitude of pathologies, such as endometriosis or polycystic ovaries.

All this is due to the fact that, perhaps due to ideas rooted in machismo, many people continue to think that men are more resistant to pain. And that can be clearly seen in studies like the one recently published.

Machismo, psychoactive drugs and analgesics

This last study consists of two parts. In the first, a series of images was shown to 50 volunteers, none of them sanitary. In all of them, real patients affected by chronic shoulder pain were seen.

Participants were asked to rate From 1 to 100 how intense they considered each other’s pain to be. Despite being similar cases, men obtained on average 2’45 points more than women. It may seem small, but it is significant. In addition, it is worth noting that in the vast majority of cases men were placed above. It is not premeditated machismo, but it is a consequence of it with which we continue to struggle without even realizing it.

The procedure was then repeated, this time with 197 participants, among those that already included toilets. On the other hand, although before there were no people who suffered from chronic pain, this time they did form a 50% of total volunteers.

The images were shown to them again, with similar results. But, in addition, they were asked to put themselves in the shoes of their doctors and give them a treatment. As there were many non-health workers, the drug doses were also assigned between 1 and 100. Interestingly, it was considered that men should receive more analgesics, while women were prescribed more psychotherapy. Specifically, they were 4% more likely to receive this treatment, compared to men.

Photo by Romina Farías on Unsplash

What is this all about?

The last step of this study consisted of a questionnaire, from which an explanation for the gender biases of the volunteers can be extracted.

In general, they answered that women are more prone to report your pain, because men resist it better.

This actually leads to one of those misconceptions internalized by machismo: men don’t cry. Men don’t complain. It is more common for women to report their pain, not because they are more complaining. Because they have not been forced to hide their vulnerability. In addition, there are studies that show that women have a greater risk of suffering pathologies associated with pain and a more painful postoperative period than men. All this without forgetting the ailments associated with menstrual pain.

There is a tendency to think that women are more exaggerated because they report their pain more

For this reason, we tend to think that if a man complains it is because he is having a really bad time. And that, instead, the woman may actually only be anxious

All this is a great mistake that in the end ends up turning the tables and leading some women to avoid complaining, for example, about the menstrual pain. After all, they most likely don’t take them seriously.

So we must try to get rid of all these biases. It is true that in this study it was found that the toilets were less carried away by them. However, there are still some who continue to do so, with all the negative consequences That this entails.

Both men and women still have a lot sexism to shake off. Fortunately, the most obvious is less and less common, but we must raise awareness with tasks as simple as thinking that, if someone complains of pain, whatever their gender, it may be because something hurts. Nothing more and nothing less.

Related