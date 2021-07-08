Machine learning to predict solar radiation

Measuring solar radiation is a costly action, as well as all the tasks related to the maintenance and calibration of the most commonly used sensors: pyranometers and radiometers. The result of this is a paucity of reliable data.

Along these lines, a research group at the University of Córdoba (UCO) in Spain has developed and evaluated several machine learning models to predict solar radiation in nine locations (southern Spain and North Carolina in the United States), which present different geoclimatic conditions (aridity, distance to the sea and elevation above sea level).

One of the main innovations of the models they have created is that they only need thermal data to estimate daily solar radiation. “Measuring and having air temperature data today with low-cost sensorization and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies is quite affordable,” explains researcher and professor at the UCO Javier Estévez Gualda. In addition, most of the existing meteorological stations in the world have thermal and rainfall sensors, but very few measure solar radiation.

For his part, Juan Antonio Bellido, main author of the work, highlights that one of the problems that currently exist in models based on artificial intelligence is the configuration of internal parameters, called hyperparameters. “We can imagine that these hyperparameters are the controls of the sound technicians’ mixing desk, their adjustment is essential, avoiding at all times that the modification of a potentiometer causes problems in the sound,” he explains. To solve this problem, they have used an automatic algorithm called Bayesian Optimization (based on Bayes theory), which is responsible for efficiently and quickly searching for suitable parameters so that the models obtain efficient and accurate results.

Solar panels. (Photo: NASA)

All the models used can be classified as supervised models, that is, they require training data. However, they can be classified into several groups: models based on neural networks, whose operation is similar to that of neurons (Multilayer Perceptron -MLP-, Extreme Learning Machine -ELM- and Generalized Regression Neural Networks -GRNN); models based on a tree typology (Random Forest -RF- and Extreme Gradient Boost -XGBoost), and others, such as Support Vector Machine (SVM).

These models have been tested in different arid conditions, such as those of southern Spain and North Carolina (United States), that is, in arid, semi-arid, sub-humid, dry and humid areas. 31% of the earth’s surface is arid-semi-arid-sub-humid dry, while 67% is humid. In this way, they are applicable to the entire surface of the Earth. When evaluating the efficiency of the models trained in new locations whose data has not been used during the training, significant improvements occur in all locations. For example, those trained with time series from Cabra (Córdoba) and then applied in El Campillo (Huelva) show a considerable improvement.

Professor and researcher Amanda P. García-Marín, who is also part of the team, states that the results improve current models, obtaining great precision in estimating daily values ​​of solar radiation. “This is crucial in locations with no available or missing or low-quality data sets, and can be used to optimize the selection of potential locations for the construction of solar power plants,” concludes researcher Javier Estévez Gualda.

Another of the strengths of the work is that the models are available to any researcher in the free access GitHub repository, so their use can be extended to any area of ​​the planet, depending on its aridity. In addition, from the agronomic point of view, the precise estimation of solar radiation is decisive since it is a key variable for the development of agricultural crops.

These researchers have published their latest results, under the title “Assessing new intra-daily temperature-based machine learning models to outperform solar radiation predictions in different conditions”, in the academic journal Applied Energy. (Source: UCO)