Machine Gun Kelly Wants to Start a Family With Megan Fox Someday

Been a while since we’ve heard from our favorite “twin flames,” no? Well here’s an update: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship is still thriving, in case you were wondering — they’re actually super close to getting engaged (though an actual time frame is TBD), and MGK wants Megan to be the mother of his children. Much to discuss!

Like Bennifer, Megan and MGK “are pretty inseparable” at the moment. So much so that there’s a huge chance that Megan will join MGK for his Tickets to My Downfall tour in early September. “Assuming all continues to go well, it’s looking likely that [Megan] will join him on tour, ”a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Not full time, but you can expect her to be around, and there’s no question about that.”

And as far as family planning goes, “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now it doesn’t seem to be the time in terms of scheduling,” ET’s source said. “As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.”

Looks like major next steps with future babies and wedding planning will have to be placed a brief hold, because according to ET’s source, “their schedules are starting to get super busy again, so they just want to make sure that the timing is right since it would be a big step for both them and their families. ”

No word yet on how Brian Austin Green feels about this all, but he’s in a relationship with Sharna Burgess rn so let’s hope he’s a * little * less salty about Megan and MGK these days!

