Machine Gun Kelly dates his blonde assistant without Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is dating his blonde assistant without Megan Fox. Gun Kelly was spotted at a club with a blonde who happened to be his pretty blonde assistant.

Initially, the Daily Mail reported it as that Machine Gun Kelly was dating a mysterious blonde from a night club and that the rapper was doing his best to sneak out of the dads. “Machine Gun Kelly tried hard not to be photographed this Thursday night, while he was accompanied by a blonde woman” who was later identified by the Daily Mail as his assistant Olivia Stone.

Kelly and the girl had arrived at the club together, then at the end of the night, the singer and actor left the party with Olivia trying to leave without being seen. Kelly went out the back door of the place and got into his car with the girl. Where’s Meghan? Asked the website.

Machine Gun Kelly has been dating Megan Fox for about a year now, the note hinted that he was trying to get out of the Delilah club unseen with this blonde, like she was his new partner because Megan wasn’t with him.

Whatever! Machine Gun Kelly with his blonde assistant Megan Fox.

