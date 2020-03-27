In these times of isolation, finding some way to distract the neuron is also fun, quite necessary. The musicians of the world have found in this global situation caused by the coronavirus a lot of inspiration and creativity to bring their art to all their fans. Examples can be found scattered on all the social networks of our favorite artists, and one of them is Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). In recent days, he has given us content daily, from solos like Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to appearing on the YUNGBLUD program. But there is one thing that MGK, like the rest of us, simply cannot leave: the sweet and nostalgic 2000s pop-punk.

Last week, Machine Gun Kelly hit a good riff on Paramore’s “Misery Busines,” but now he’s joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Omer Fedi, and Steve “Baze” Basil to do the full cover of Hayley Williams classic. This happened after he told the world through his Twitter account a few hours earlier that a cover with Travis was coming.

did a cover with @travisbarker that i’ll drop tomorrow.

any song guesses?

😬🎸🥁

– colson (@machinegunkelly) March 26, 2020

Well, that moment came and Machine Gun Kelly, Barker and their team released a live music video of them playing at home with the iconic Paramore tune. The video shows MGK playing an elegant pink guitar. Tickets To My Downfall is MGK’s upcoming pop-punk album produced by Barker himself.

A few days ago, Hayley Williams criticized “Misery Busines” saying: “I know it is one of the band’s greatest songs, but it should not be used to promote anything that has to do with female empowerment or solidarity”. He added “we don’t need to include it in playlists in 2020.” However, this did not stop Machine Gun Kelly and Barker from fanning the cover of the song. Here we leave the cover to return those good times: