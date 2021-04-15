Machado del Defensa y Justicia that conquers the Recopa on penalties

04/15/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Defense and Justice enlarges its legend by winning the Recopa Sudamericana and proclaiming himself continental super champion. They had everything against the Argentine team, which had lost 1-2 in the first leg, and ahead had a much more seasoned Palmeiras in high pressure matches, but he went for a magical night and found it.

PAL

DYJ

Palmeiras

Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Luiz Adriano, 105 ‘), Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Viña; Patrick De Paula (Felipe Melo 82 ‘), Danilo, Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Menno, 76’); Wesley (Gabriel Veron 62 ‘(Alan Empereur, 82’)), Breno Lopes (Mayke, 62 ‘) and Rony

Defense and Justice

Unsain; Rodríguez (Brítez, 105 ‘), Frías, Meza, Benítez (Breitenbruch, 110’); Fernández, Loaiza (Hachen, 76 ‘), Pizzini (Merentiel, 84’), Rotondi (Isnaldo, 80 ‘); Braian Romero and Bou (Escalante, 105 ‘)

Goals

1-0, Raphael Veiga (23 ‘); 1-1, Braian Romero (31 ‘); 1-2 Benitez (94 ‘) Penalties: 1-0 Gabriel Menino, goal; 1-1 Frias, goal; 1-1 Luiz Adriano, to the stick; 1-2 Merentiel, goal; 2-2 Gustavo Gómez, goal; 2-3 Isnaldo, goal; 3-3 Rony, goal; 3-4 Fernández, goal; 3-4 Weverton, out.

Referee

Leodán González (Uruguay). TA Wesley (58 ‘), Patricik de Paula (81’), Marcos Rocha (90 ‘), Rony (110’) / coach Beccacece (31 ‘), Loaiza (62’), Benítez (83 ‘), Frías ( 110 ‘) TR Viña (68’) / Braian Romero (97 ‘).

Incidents

Match played behind closed doors at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium, in Brasilia

Beccacece’s team, who started losing, took the game to extra time with a goal in extremis from Benítez in added time. He survived in the additional 30 minutes, in which he was one step away from the KO in a penalty that his goalkeeper saved. And in the penalty shootout, he transformed all four of his pitches to take the title. Ambition had its prize

The Palmeiras, meanwhile, fit a new disappointment. A tremendous blow for the Libertadores champion, since on Sunday he lost the Supercopa do Brasil, against Flamengo, also from penalties.

The Defense always showed his face

The game went to a thousand, because Beccacece, as a good disciple of Sampaoli, does not accept speculation as a possible tactical resource and launched his team for victory, which was the only thing that was worth it AND, Abel ferreira He countered at the start with a light team, with the homegrown players From Paula Y Danilo in the double pivot, and a very fast offensive trident, with Breno Lopes, Wesley Y Rony. It was an invitation to get a pulse.

The natural effect of all this was a showy crash, accelerated and with a certain point of uncontrol, since nobody had the resources, nor the patience, to take control of the spinal cord.

Palmeiras lacked maturity to stop the match and lower the revolutions: He accepted the exchange of blows, which was, in principle, what the Argentines intended. The paulistas scored first with a very clear penalty of Meza on the leathery Rony, coldly executed by Raphael Veiga.

The Defense did not wrinkle, which would tie with a very well articulated play in which Pizzini won the backs of Gustavo Gomez and attended, backwards, so that Braian Romero, that he had already scored in the first leg, finished with mastery. Those of Beccacece they convinced themselves that they were on the right path and if it does not Weverton they would have reached the break with the score in favor.

Palmeirean suffering

El Verdao, who had abused direct play, took a step back in the second half with the idea of ​​temporizing the game and compacting. The Brazilian defensive system, however, continued to present imbalances and Defense not only took possession but also created the best opportunities.

The paulistas had to play the last 22 minutes with 10, due to the expulsion, a rigorous point from Viña, for kicking Meza, in an action where he had received a previous foul not whistled.

The problems for the Brazilians accumulated as the jewel Gabriel Veron He was only on the field for 20 minutes due to muscular discomfort.

The match became a fight against the clock. The Libertadores champion brought out the breed in containment against a Defense that worked the miracle in the 94th minute with a whiplash of Benitez from outside the area that led the final to extra time.

A chaotic extension

All the accumulated tension surfaced in the complementary 30 minutes. Rony forced the second penalty of the night, when he was pushed by the goalkeeper Unsain. The play was very clear, but the referee decided to consult it on the VAR screen. Tempers flared. There was a tangana and Braian romero he was expelled, as were two Palmeiras auxiliaries. The two teams were left with ten. Gustavo Gomez kicked the maximum penalty very poorly and Unsain, undid the error and stopped it (min 99).

The Verdao took strength from weakness, he went for the tie that gave him the title, but it did not reach him. And on penalties, Defense was much more diligent and took the title.