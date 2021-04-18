Machado and Tatis Jr. receive their 2020 silver bats

The stellar duo of the San Diego Padres on the MLB, headed by the Dominicans, Manny machado Y Fernando Tatis Jr., both received the awards from the silver bat on the afternoon of this Saturday, after a super season for these in 2020, who were the leaders in the statistics of their positions offensively.

During the previous match between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday afternoon, the Dominicans were photographed with their various awards as winners of the silver bat in the 2020 campaign of the MLB, receiving his various awards in the batter’s box at the stadium, Petco Park, San Diego.

By Fernando Tatís Jr., this received the honors of silver bat in the shortstop position of the National League ahead of the 2020 campaign in the Big leagues, who registered a year of great projections where he recorded a batting average of .277, 45 RBIs, in addition to his 17 home runs.

The veteran of third base, Manny machado was receiving what would be for him his first award as silver bat, achieving such a great distinction in its second season with the San Diego Padres, filming a 2020 campaign where he produced a .304 batting average, a season where he similarly left 16 homers with 47 RBIs.

The duo of Dominicans who have been forging Manny machado Y Fernando Tatis Jr. within the organization of San Diego Padres on the MLB, this call to make the protagonists in search of the first championship for the franchise in the Big leagues, who likewise have received the most lucrative contracts in the history of this team.