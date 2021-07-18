Mach-Eau, Ford’s perfume for lovers of the smell of gasoline cars | Life

This is the perfume that you will not be able to buy from Ford, and if you love gasoline you will want it to be marketed.

Electric cars are the future, but it is clear that if you have gotten used to the vehicles of your whole life, the truth is that you will miss that characteristic sound of the engine and perhaps even that smell of gasoline that you like so much and that reminds you of those times when you plowed the road with your first vehicle.

And it is that Ford knows that it is likely that many of its loyal buyers, when having to make the leap to an electric vehicle during the next few years, long for that particular smell of gasoline.

That’s how at least they understand it after launching a survey in Europe in which 1 in 5 drivers indicated that the smell of gasoline was the one they would miss the most when switching to an electric car, and that nearly 70% overall said they would miss the smell of gasoline to some degree.

Nonetheless, gasoline ranked as the most popular scent or aroma, even above wine and cheese, and even on a par with one of the most compelling smells in the world – the smell of new books.

Be that as it may, the fact that a large part of its surveyed buyers indicated that the smell of gasoline was going to be really missed when buying an electric car, which Ford has done has been create a new fragrance called Mach-Eau, designed by the perfume consultancy Olfiction.

Of course, it should be clarified that it is a perfume that is not going to be commercialized, it is more a marketing movement, but so that we understand how it smells they say that it is a perfume that “fuses smoky notes, essences from rubber and even natural elements to make a nod to Mustang heritage. It is a product designed to please the nose of any user, a high-end fragrance “, they collect in their press release.

In addition, the partner OlfictionHe adds that this perfume “contains notes reminiscent of almond-shaped benzaldehyde, an odor associated with the interior of cars, and para-Cresol, which provides the rubbery smell of tires. Those were further blended with blue ginger, lavender, geranium, and sandalwood for additional smoky, metallic, and gummy notes. “