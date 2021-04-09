‘MacGyver’ has been canceled: the fifth season will be the last

In 2016, the iconic character who captivated many generations during the 1980s on MacGyver returned in a remake series for CBS. After three decades, Peter M. Lenkov resurrected the adventures of this clever secret agent to confront him with new action-packed plots. There have been five seasons in which it has been broadcasting on the network, but Angus MacGyver’s journey on the small screen will end again when the fifth season ends.. The last chapter will be broadcast in the United States on April 30 and it will be the end.

It was confirmed by the president of CBS, Kelly Kahl, in a lengthy statement released by Deadline: “MacGyver’s team traveled the length and breadth of the world to repeatedly save the world with little more than gum and a paper clip, and made this series clearly his own. We are pleased to be able to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful way this series deserves.Kahl also thanked the work done by the cast and the creative team during these years, especially Lucas Till, who has given life to the character, and Monica Macer, the last showrunner of the series.

Macer joined the writing team last summer and his work hasn’t gone bad at all. The results speak for themselves: 5.85 million viewers on average had the last season. In addition, his incorporation came at a sensitive time for the team following Lenkov’s dismissal after an investigation concluded that the showrunner had been creating a toxic environment among the team.. “Since coming to ‘MacGyver’ last year, I’ve been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans. (…) We can’t wait for you to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await Mac and the Phoenix team, “she said as she thanked all the interpreters for the work done with her.

The actors also say goodbye

Throughout these seasons, Till has been joined by Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick alongside George Eads. But the latter left the series after the third season, his character being eliminated. Nor is his return expected for the end of the series that has already been recorded. Both Lucas Till and Justin Hires have dismissed the series and all the colleagues with whom they have made pineapple over the years with their respective publications on social networks.

Till did it through a post on Instagram with another long farewell statement: “The last five years have been what I will consider later to be the most formative years of my life. I’ve made friends for life, not really, family. (…) But this is also a love letter to my cast and my team, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, “he wrote among other things.

All good things must come to an end. An amazing 5 years with an incredible cast and crew! Thank you to the loyal and committed fans who watched and supported this show. And HUGE thank you to CBS for employing me for 6 years now haha. We’re still # 1 in views in our time slot ?? pic.twitter.com/VTpT5vaKHu ? J. Hires (@JustinHires) April 8, 2021

And Hires did the same through Twitter by sharing the news that announced the end of the series: “All good things have to come to an end. It’s been an incredible 5 years with an incredible cast and crew. Thanks to the loyal and committed fans who watched and supported this series.“, He said.

The first three seasons of ‘MacGyver’ are available in Spain through Amazon Prime Video.