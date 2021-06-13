Macedonia wants to make history at the expense of Austria

06/12/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

The football of a small Balkan country, North macedonia, this Sunday will experience a historic day: for the first time your team will play a match in the final phase of a major tournament. Austria will be measured at the opening of group C, starting at 6 pm at the Bucharest National Stadium.

The team coached by Igor Angelovski has turned illusion into its best asset: it reaches the Eurocup after a long road, as it was third in its qualifying group (where he already coincided with Austria, who defeated him in both games) and thanks to the Nations League he had a second chance. They beat Kosovo and Georgia in the playoffs.

The veteran Goran Pandev (Genoa), is the great leader of Macedonia. At 37, he will be accompanied by two of the best players of his team, midfielder Elmas (Naples) and Enis Bardhi, from Levante, one of the best free-kick takers in LaLiga.

Austria, for its part, Appears at the European Championship with David Alaba -Recent Madrid signing- as a great reference, without forgetting the presence of one of its most promising footballers, the talented Christoph Baumgartner, from Hoffenheim.

In attack, the spotlight will fall on Sasa Kalajdzic, who comes from completing a great season at Sttutgart German, and about the unpredictable and wayward Marko Arnautovic.