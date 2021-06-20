Macedonia vs Netherlands: Schedule and where to watch the Eurocup Group Stage match

The Netherlands national team you will receive in the Johan cruyff Sand to the Macedonia national team, who will seek to get as one of the best third places in the Eurocup, while the team led by De Boer wants to finish the first phase undefeated.

With the ticket secured to the round of 16, Frank de Boer could choose an alternative draw to face this game, or rest some players who have had a long season and are not at one hundred in their physical condition.

Probable alignment of Frank de Boer vs Macedonia

Goalkeeper: Stekelemburg. Defenders: De Ligt, Maduro, Aké, Dumfries. Midfielders: Klassen, De Jong, Gravenberch. Attackers: Malen, Depay and Weghorst.

For his part ,. The team led by Angelovski is obliged to win and expect results both in their group and in the rest of the teams. A loss or draw would sentence their elimination.

Probable alignment of Angelovski vs Netherlands

Goalkeeper: DImitrievski. Defenders: Ristovski, Velkoski, Musliu, Nikolov, Alioski. Midfielders: Bardhi, Ademi, Spirovski. Forwards: Elmas and Pandev.