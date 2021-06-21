Macedonia vs Netherlands: Lineups of the Eurocup Group Stage matches

The team of Netherlands you already have your ticket secured to the round of 16 of theto Euro 2020; However, he wants to reaffirm his role as one of the candidates to win the tournament against Macedonia.

Frank de Boer knows that it is a great opportunity to give rest to several of his players, considering that the vast majority have had a long season, so we could jump onto the pitch with an alternative club, remembering that no one will take away the first place of his group.

Netherlands lineup: Stekelemburg, Dumfries, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Van Aanholt, Wijnaldum, De Jong, Gravenberch, Malen and Depay

For its part, Macedonia wants to get its first victory in the tournament and have a chance to get as one of the third places, but will have to wait for results of the match between Ukraine Y Austria, which in the event of a tie, would end his dreams of advancing to the next round.

Macedonia lineup: Dimitrievski, Velkosvki, Ristovski, Alioski, Musliu, Trickovski, Ademi, Bardi, Elmas, Trajvoski and Pandev