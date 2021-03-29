Maccabi, a team always special for Jasikevicius

Mar 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

The Barça coach, Saras Jasikevcius, does not hide that from his moments of success as a player, his time at Maccabi occupies a special place, like Barça. With the Israeli team he played two seasons (2003-05) and in both he was proclaimed champion of the Euroleague.

Now visits Tel Aviv again, with the aim of adding a win with Barça and ending the regular season, and the prime prizer put, which has never happened.

“It’s always one of the trips I’m looking forward to a lot,” he said before leaving. “I still have many friends there, but the first thing is work and Maccabi, who is not very high in the table, is still a very tough team, super organized and well trained, with some guards and guards who can decide any game and at any time & rdquor ;, he commented.

Memories of defeat

They face the game with the memory of what happened at the Palau, where Maccabi took an unexpected victory. “They took us out of the game with their continuous changes in direct and indirect blocks, so we haven’t had much tTime to prepare this, but I hope I have prepared something and that we do better, & rdquor; he said.

It is clear that the goal, to be first, must be achieved this Tuesday. “Our motivation has to be very high, as they beat us at the Palau, now we have to close the regular phase as soon as possible and this is our goal, finish first and try to close it as soon as possible & rdquor ;, finished

For Adam Hanga, Maccabi “is a tough opponent. I remember it was the first game we played against a very physical team, so we have to prepare well and finish first & rdquor ;, said the Hungarian.

Work and improve

“We have to get back to work to improve, the best way to get to the play-off because our last two games were a bit weird despite winning., which is the most important thing, but the sensations have to return to more and play better & rdquor ;, he explained.

“It’s going to be a very long week away from home, but we want to play well and continue to grow & rdquor ;, he concluded the escort of Barça.