Macbor XR5 road test: a perfect initiation trail

This past weekend we attended the Adventure experience at Rocco’s Ranch (Montmeló), a specialized event in the Trail sector that brought together many fans of this type of motorcycle. All of them were able to enjoy the many stands and brands that gathered there. One of them and the one that concerns us today was Macbor. Macbor made his model available to us Montana XR5 to test it along a spectacular route of 50kmIn it, we could see the strengths and weaknesses of this initiation Trail.

A few weeks ago we told you what the Macbor XR5 looked like based only on data, now we have tested it on the road and the truth is that it has very pleasantly surprised us. Let’s go with the test!

The first aspect we saw is the Easy to useIt is a very friendly motorcycle with its rider and has an enviable driving dynamics. It is not for less since the suspension system comes signed by none other than Kayaba (KYB) and I have to say that it was a pleasure to shoot with her. With this suspension, the bike rides with ease and agility, allowing less experienced riders to enjoy those first months of learning more. In addition the clutch is smooth and easy to use so the gear changes at any rate of revolution are very simple, making it difficult to make mistakes when changing gears.

Another very pleasant aspect is the engine. As it is not excessively powerful (a 47Cv 500cc) makes it possible for us to use the entire revs of the engine with less danger of causing the wheel to skid, this is an important aspect in beginner motorcycles as it partially removes a possible error from the equation by opening more gas than necessary to the exit of the curve for example.

If we take into account these last impressions, the conclusion that I draw from this bike is that for someone who wants to start in the world of motorcycles, and in particular in the field of trail motorcycles, the XR5 is a marvel. It has a contained price and tremendous ease of use, two essential factors for this type of motorcycle.

If you want to see in more detail the particularities of this model, I invite you to read the article about the Macbor XR5 that we published a few days ago talking about it without having tried it, simply taking into account the technical data

As a detail to improve, we find an aspect. We already know that the suspension is Kayaba and that it works very well, but I have to clarify that that good operation is in curves at speeds lower than 90Km / h. If we enter the motorway and launch the motorcycle at more than 100Km / h, we must remain alert regarding the flapping of the direction. Obviously this motorcycle is not for running, far from it, it is to start making routes on broken roads, use it in the field or start traveling, so I particularly forgive that detail of the “wobble” at 100 / 120Km / h.

I also have the hypothesis that this steering wobble is due to the suspension settings (it is adjustable) could have been touched by another client and therefore was poorly regulated. In this sense, I think I will have to wait to test this bike for several days to be able to analyze slowly how it works and if it can be solved with a simple regulation. It also remains to be tested in the field, since it has a potential good performance in that field., but, we lacked time to make an offroad getaway.