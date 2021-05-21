MacBook Pro with M1X chip could say goodbye to the logo on its front

The rumors about the next MacBook Pros do not stop. A few days ago we told you that they would arrive with a significant jump in RAM and processor. Now, along the same lines, 9to5Mac points out that all Apple professional notebooks will equip an SoC called “M1X”.

Thus, according to the 9to5Mac report, Apple will reserve the name “M2” for the generation of chips arriving only in 2022 and possibly debuting on a new MacBook Air. For now, we could see the “M1X” this year in the rumored MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches.

In addition, the source indicates that, as happened with the iMac, the MacBook Pros will have reduced frames and they’d say goodbye to their classic front-end ID. In other words, “MacBook Pro” can no longer be read at the bottom of the screen.

This information comes shortly after Bloomberg indicated that the aforementioned laptops would arrive with a new Apple Silicon SoC, with more cores and in two graphics configurations. The current M1, present in the iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro 13, has a total of 8 cores, four high-performance and four low-power.

The MacBook Pro would increase its power thanks to the ‘M1X’

Bloomberg refers to the new chips with their apparent internal names “Jade C-Chop” and “Jade C-Die”, however, everything seems to indicate that they are two configurations of the “M1X”. This SoC would arrive with 10 cores, eight high-performance and two low-power, and an improved Neural Engine.

As for the differences between “Jade C-Chop” and “Jade C-Die”, rumors indicate that the former will have a 16-core GPU, while the latter will bet on raising that number to 32.

Previous reports also reveal that the new MacBook Pros will support a maximum of 64 GB of RAM, a substantial increase compared to the 16 GB of RAM that current M1 notebooks allow.

The new MacBook Pros would also bring the technology back MagSafe for charging, HDMI port and SD card slot. As for the possible launch date, there are different bets. While for Mark Gurman (Bloomberg) they will arrive this summer, for the Taiwanese medium DigiTimes they will be delayed until next year.

