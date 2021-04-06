MacBook Air with M1 chip is heavily discounted at Amazon

The Macbook Air with the M1 chip is one of the most powerful and versatile computers that Apple has launched. In our analysis it was clear that it is unot one of the fastest in the company. Even more than the 16 ″ MacBook Pro.

Now, Amazon has a special offer for the latest model of the MacBook Air with the M1 chip. You can get the 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM model for just over 1,000 euros thanks to the discount that the team has at the moment.

This is a great discount that Apple products do not usually have and even less so recent equipment, so it is a great opportunity if you are looking for a powerful and versatile laptop.

The M1 chip model at an all-time low price

It is an offering of the latest model of Apple’s MacBook Air, with the refined design and the inclusion of the M1 chips that are causing much talk for their power and efficiency.

What’s more, MacBook Air with M1 chip is fanless, so it is also one of the quietest equipment on the market. And along with its huge battery, it offers up to 18 hours of autonomy. A whole day without remembering the charger.

At the moment, Amazon has a discount on the two MacBook Air models with M1 chip, both the 256GB SSD and the 512GB SSD model, both with the same specifications. and with the keyboard in Spanish from Spain. Perhaps because of the discount, the 256GB model is the most balanced in terms of value for money, but both are very good options:





MacBook Air with M1 chip, technical specifications

13.3-inch (diagonal) Retina display with IPS technology; 2560×1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch and True Tone. Apple M1 chip with eight-core CPU with four performance and four efficiency cores. Seven-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. Dual Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for Charging. DisplayPort. Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gb / s), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb / s) and headphone jack. 8 GB of unified memory, 256 GB SD, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (6th gen.) and Bluetooth 5.0.

