MacBook Air with M1 chip is for less than 900 euros on Amazon

MacBook Air with M1 chip it keeps lowering its price on Amazon. It is one of Apple’s newest equipment, and despite the fact that it already had a historic low price on Amazon, this new offer breaks all barriers.

For a couple of weeks, the MacBook Air with M1 chip was less than 1,000 euros on Amazon, and now the new offer reduces its price by another 100 euros. Yes, you read that correctly, you can get the latest MacBook Air with an M1 chip for less than 900 euros.

MacBook Air with M1 chip, historic offer on Amazon

At this time, the marketplace offers the MacBook Air with M1 chip for 891.65 euros. A discount on the official Amazon price of 237.35 euros:

This offer has some peculiarities: first of all, there is no stock, but the good thing about Amazon is that it respects the purchase price, so you can buy it today and receive it as soon as it is available at the same price.

The other is that it is the silver model. It is something different from the typical space gray of Apple, but for that price little more can be asked. Regarding the specifications, the offer model includes:

M1 chip designed by Apple to take CPU, GPU and machine learning performance to new heights. Up to 18 hours autonomy.Eight core CPU with up to 3.5x faster performance to put more energy into projects. Up to eight-core GPUs with up to five times faster graphics to accelerate the most demanding games and apps.16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning 8GB unified memory to keep things fast and smooth. Mega-fast 256GB SSD to open apps and files instantly.

It is a very limited offer that will not last long, so if you were thinking of getting a MacBook Air with the latest M1 chip from November 2020, this one for only 891.65 euros is the best offer you will find. .

