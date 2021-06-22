MacBook Air 2021 Coming Under Latest Color Redesign

As we have seen for a few months, everything points to the imminent arrival of a reversioned MacBook Air 2021, a new laptop that will include from internal changes to a redesign similar to that made with the last generation of iMac. The latest rumors aim to reconfirm a flat back without curved edges, and a much more abundant and vivid color set.

The new Apple ultralight will be completely different from the current model and in addition to the improvement in the internal hardware, it will come with a completely renewed design. Lighter and thinner, this computer will present trimmed white bezels, tone that will continue for the keyboard. Thus, at the bottom, the four small support feet have been replaced in favor of two large risers that should improve grip and better resist the passage of time.

Regarding external connectivity, you will have at least two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port full-size, a headphone jack and Apple’s Magsafe power supply. Although we cannot ignore the presence of a Touch-ID sensor in the upper right corner of the keyboard.

Although undoubtedly the great novelty of the MacBook Air 2021 will come in the face of its finishes, combining the sober and elegant aesthetics that characterize the brand, with some new color versions similar to those seen in the latest released iMac and iPhone.

The only exception to the rule when it comes to a variety of colors on official Apple hardware is always the original iMac. This device, launched in the second half of 1998, arrived for the first time in Bondi Blue (turquoise), which was later joined by other colors such as Blueberry (blue), Grape (purple), Tangerine (orange), Lime (green) or Strawberry (red), among others.

Rumors suggest that The next MacBook Air 2021 will be revealed in at least two screen versions of different sizes, pointing to a presentation within the second half of this year 2021. Thus, although at the moment there is no confirmed date, it is most likely that these laptops will be revealed along with the next version of the Mac mini.