"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work. I have always been a fan of 'Home Alone' and I also like it in its more adult aspect, in the things it has done lately. It is true that he had not done anything new for a while, but I had a character on my hands who is truly and utterly insane, so I asked him if we could talk on the phone and he said yes, "Murphy explained in statements to the E! News to reveal that, in order to get Macaulay to join the cast of the tenth season, he did not hesitate to share with him more information than usual.

"Actually, I never let people read the story while we were looking for the actors, but I explained what the thing was about, what the character would be like and also told him that he was sleeping with Kathy Bates , in a very erotic and crazy sex scene, and that would also do other things. He was silent for a moment and then he said to me: 'It seems to me that I was born to play this role.' And he accepted without giving it more thought ".

There is no doubt that Kathy, a veteran of ‘American Horror Story’, is the right person to introduce the actor to the twisted universe of Ryan Murphy in which, on the other hand, it seems that Macaulay will fit in wonderfully.