It is well known that the life of Hollywood stars is not easy at all, or at least it is not as simple as it seems or as the media makes us see it.

Such is the case of Macaulay Culkin, a slightly more complex case than usual, however, not so much as this happens a lot with the actors who start their successful careers from an early age.

In this note we will tell you the painful reason why the famous protagonist of Home Alone (My poor little angel) made the decision to end his dream of being an actor.

The reason was none other than the abuse by his own family, especially that of his father, who mistreated him both physically and psychologically, this was revealed by the same actor in the Marc Maron podcast, where in the end he added a heartbreaking phrase: « The best thing I could do was get away from my parents. »

He also added that his father was a bad man, that he was abusive both physically and mentally, he even pointed out that if he wanted he could show him all the scars that were caused by his father.

He also commented that his father did all this because he felt jealous of him, because everything he tried to do in life, Macaulay had achieved before turning 10 years old.

The problems with their parents were so serious that when they reached the threats that threatened their life, they took them to court, where fortunately they won the trial and their custody was taken from their parents, something that the actor mentions “it was the best thing what could have happened to me ”.

There has also been a lot of talk about his early fall into addictions, to which, we now know what could have led him to that world of perdition, because he really has a dark past, since it was full of situations that were very difficult to deal with, even more so. for a small child.

Fortunately, the actor has resumed the course of his life and thanks to a good rehabilitation he is now wonderfully, although far from the world of cinema, however, he finally dared to open up to people, his fans and the general public.

We know that these topics are not easy for everyone to talk about and that each person does it and heals it according to their time. The only thing we can say is that we are happy that he has finally decided to speak, since it is a very big step to be able to heal.