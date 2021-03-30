Macaulay Culkin returns to the small screen

The “Home Alone” star is already working on a new project. Find out here what it is about.

Completely wet and with some injuries, Macaulay Culkin films fight scenes in Malibu.

On March 10th, the creator of “American Horror Story”, Ryan Murphy, announced on his Instagram account that Macaulay will participate in the 10th season of the horror thriller, called “Double Feature”.

At the moment it is not known who the 40-year-old actor will play, what we can see is that in one of the scenes he ends up seriously injured and completely wet after a fight on the beach.

In a furry black coat, gray T-shirt, dark pants and boots, Macaulay walked the set in high spirits between takes. To his set he added the regulatory mask.

They also recently announced that model Kaia Gerber will join the American Horror Story family, although it is not confirmed if it will be for this season.

