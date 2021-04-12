Macaulay Culkin is the father of a “little angel”: his son was born

(CNN) – Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed a baby, a representative for Culkin confirmed to CNN.

The couple welcomed a boy named Dakota Song Culkin, in honor of the actor’s late sister, Dakota, who died in 2008 at age 29.

The baby was born on April 5 in Los Angeles.

“We are very happy,” Culkin and Song said in a statement obtained by CNN and first reported by Esquire.

Culkin and Song met a few years ago on the set of “Changeland.” They both had roles in the movie.

Culkin is currently filming the tenth season of “American Horror Story” with Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.