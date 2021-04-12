Macaulay Culkin announced by surprise that she had a son – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Macaulay Culkin, who was one of the most famous child stars of all time, has become a father. The actor and the actress Brenda song they welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, last Monday, April 5 in Los Angeles.

Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, named their baby after the actor’s sister, who died at 29 after being run over on a freeway in Los Angeles, California, in 2008. “We are very happy“He told the couple to the American magazine Esquire when confirming the arrival of their first baby.

The actors met on the set of the movie “Changeland” in Thailand in 2017 and have not separated since. In 2019, Culkin spoke about his past as a former child star and his intentions to start a family with Brenda during an appearance on the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Now, just over a year after these statements, his wishes have come true.

“We probably have some babies.”he said laughing at the time. “I mean, we have definitely been practicing,” commented the protagonist of “Mi Pobre Angelito.”

“She is Asian so I’m having little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable, a bunch of Sean Lennon running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for. “added the actor, referring to the son of Beatles member John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Before starting their relationship, Brenda Song was engaged to Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ older brother; while Macaulay Culkin maintained a relationship of almost a decade with Mila Kunis.Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song (The Grosby Group)

The child prodigy of cinema, known almost exclusively as the mischievous Kevin McAllister from “My Poor Little Angel,” had a stormy personal life that for years affected his career. In addition, he broke off the relationship with his parents after they wanted to keep his fortune.

The actor starred in “My poor angel “(1990), only nine years old, and “My poor little angel 2: Lost in New York “(1992) with the original cast of the first. Thanks to the successful films, Culkin achieved world fame. At age 14 he already had in the bank more than 1 million dollars. However, his acting career stagnated and at the same time he retired.

The American interpreter also revealed that he decided to audition for Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood -winner of two Oscars in the last ceremony- but her attempt did not go well at all. “It was a disaster. I wouldn’t have hired myself. I’m terrible casting, and this was my first time in almost eight years. “

However, both his personal and work situation changed already in his 40s Culkin is in a great time both. The new father will have his great return to acting on the small screen with a leading role in season 10 of the series “American Horror Story.”

He has recently been seen filming scenes for new episodes of the series with part of the cast, including Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. Macaulay Culkin on the set of “American Horror Story”

The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, recently posted a photo on Instagram in which the actor can be seen with Grossman during the filming of the series. “I have always loved the work of Macaulay Culkin. I am fascinated by everything he has done, ”Murphy said when announcing that he had hired him for the new season of the hit show.

