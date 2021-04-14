Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song (‘Hotel, Sweet Hotel’) have their first child (and people are crazy about them being together)

The boy who was left alone at home has already grown up, and now he has his own son. Will you forget about it when you go on vacation? Macaulay Culkin had her first child at age 40, along with her current partner Brenda Song.

Song gave birth to the child on April 5, according to Esquire, the first child named Dakota Song Culkin. A name in honor of the father’s sister, Dakota, who died in a 2008 car accident. The baby is healthy and the parents have given a brief statement confirming the news: “We are overflowing with happiness.”

An unexpected couple

The news has taken many people by surprise on social networks. Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s relationship was unknown to many, but it was no secret. Already in an interview with Esquire in 2020 the actor talked about his relationship with her, 33-year-old actress who started on the Disney Channel (she was London Tipton in ‘Hotel, Sweet Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Cody’) and has appeared in movies like ‘The Social Network’ and series like ‘Scandal’ or ‘Dollface’.

They met in 2017 filming ‘Changeland’, a film written and directed by Seth Green, the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor who is a friend of Culkin. “I didn’t see that coming,” Green said at the time. The couple is so happy that they have been trying to have a child for a while. “We practice a lot,” joked the actor in 2020. “Nothing makes you more horny than when your girl walks into the room saying” Honey, I’m ovulating. ” We hope Dakota Song Culkin inherits her parents’ sense of humor.