Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are parents!! Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song announced the birth of their son Dakota. The couple welcomed their son, named Dakota in honor of the actor’s late sister.

Esquire has it that Macaulay Culkin and his partner Brenda Song became parents of a healthy baby last week.

The couple met in Thailand a few years ago, on the set of the movie ‘Changeland’, a funny story about a friendship. The film was directed by Culkin’s friend, Seth Green. Macaulay and Brenda moved into a lovely house together, Macaulay painted a yellow brick driveway in front of the front door. They wear matching pajamas. Brenda bakes bread, long before the pandemic – says the report. They have animals, three cats, a couple of fish, a Shiba Inu dog, and a blue-headed parrot. Awww… cute!

The son of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, Dakota song culkin, was born on Monday, April 5 at 1:10 pm, in Los Angeles, weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. Brenda is healthy. Dakota is the first child of both, and his name is in honor of the actor’s sister who died in 2008.

The couple issued only this statement to Esquire after the birth, saying, “We are very happy.”

In 2019, it was reported that the couple were planning their wedding and had exchanged vows in Paris. So, Macaulay Culkin and Brend Song are parents! Congratulations!

Share this news!