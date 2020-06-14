The President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, greets the former Minister of Women, Macarena Santelices, on May 6 last. Marcelo Segura / Chile Presidency / .

The Government of Sebastián Piñera again loses a Minister for Women and Gender Equity. This Tuesday, Macarena Santelices, who led the portfolio since last May 6, resigned from her post after a short and controversial management in which she never had the acceptance of the feminist movement that exists in Chile and that on March 8 She showed her strength with two million women on the streets, according to the organizers of the march. “The day it is understood that the cause of women does not have a political color, it belongs to all and for all, we can move forward. Because of my loyalty to the president, to the country and to the Chileans, today I decide to step aside. My commitment will always be with the public service ”, informed by the social networks the militant of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), after 34 days in office.

As soon as she took over the portfolio, Santelices was reminded of the statements she had made regarding the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, of which she is a great-niece. “We cannot ignore the good of the military regime,” she said in 2016, when she served as mayor of Olmué, in the Valparaíso region. It was an offense for feminism, the spearhead of the social movements that led the October revolts. “It is not possible that in a ministry that is supposed to ensure gender equality, the maximum representative is a woman who is from the extreme right, highly conservative and who has publicly demonstrated her support for the civic-military dictatorship of our country,” they indicated. to the . agency, the members of the collective Lastesis, creators of A rapist on your way, world anthem against sexual violence against women.

Criticized for considering that she had no experience defending women’s rights, Santelices asked in May that she be evaluated for her work in the Ministry: “Judge me for what I do from now on,” she requested. But his 34 days in the portfolio were not easy. She debuted assuring that there are feminist movements “that seek chaos, destruction and disqualification” and that have “nothing to do with the marches that we have seen in the country.” “To be a feminist, you have to fight for women’s rights. Being a feminist does not mean having a political color and a political color that is biased in this country, ”Santelices said in her first in-depth interview on television. The statements fueled a wave of criticism and the hashtag #NoTenemosMinistra began to circulate on social networks.

The video that was part of the Government’s campaign against violence against women in the context of the quarantines caused by the pandemic did not help its management. It showed an older man who wrote to his granddaughter – “princess”, he called him -, where he recognized and regretted having mistreated his wife in other times. The audiovisual piece was criticized, again, because it would have victimized the abuser. Santelices regretted the campaign, indicated that it was launched from another department in his portfolio and apologized: “An aggressor will never have justifications. I already instructed to download the video. “

Her last controversy was on Monday, when the local press revealed that Santelices had hired a producer from the Viña del Mar festival who was in charge of organizing the election in the Studies Division – in charge of the gender equality programs. of the reign of the musical contest, which includes that the chosen one jumps into the pool in a bikini among hundreds of photographers and cameras.

The feminist coordinator 8M, which links hundreds of movements in Chile, today celebrated Santelices’ departure through social networks: “In 34 days we judge her for what she did. It demonstrated what we already knew: it perpetuated precariousness and turned its back on women and dissent. She failed to confront a feminist movement that wants to build a radically different life #NuncaTuremosMinistra. “

The Piñera government, which for eight months has been practically out of step with a good part of the feminist movement, appointed Mónica Zalaquett, a UDI militant, who was serving as undersecretary of tourism, as Santelices. The Chilean Executive completes, then, three women ministers in less than three months. On March 13, Isabel Plá, from the president’s trust group, severely criticized for her late statements about police abuses against women in the context of the October riots, resigned from office. A group of protesters protested against him while conducting a live radio interview and, subsequently, he had to face an appeal in the Chamber of Deputies.

For Gloria Maira, coordinator of the Action Table for Abortion in Chile, the new minister appointed by Piñera also does not have the powers to take over the portfolio: “When reviewing the career of Mónica Zalaquett in different branches of the State, no expertise , knowledge or any action regarding gender or gender equality. This worries us, because the emergencies of women and girls in the country in the context of covid-19 cannot wait: increased violence against women, omission in access to sexual and reproductive health care, and abortion legal, ”says Maira, who was undersecretary of the Ministry during the second Government of Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018).