Macarena Achaga joins the remake of The Father of the Bride with Diego Boneta

But what makes this movie even more special than the original is that the whole cast will be latin and Macarena Achaga is the latest actress to join the project, according to Deadline. Maca will play the stepmother of the groom, as explained by the same medium.

Andy garcia, the actor who became famous for his role in Ocean’s 11 and the Godfather franchise will play George Banks, who in the original version was played by Steve Martin. While Gloria Estefan will give life to Garcia’s wife, Adria arjona to the future bride and Diego Boneta to the groom. So this project will mark the second time that Achaga and Boneta have worked together.