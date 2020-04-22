With Rio’s football completely stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is increasingly difficult to find a solution to the various problems of small clubs. At this moment of uncertainty in world football, even the European giants are juggling in search of the best solution for the financial situation. There is, however, a consensus: the sale of young players can alleviate the lack of resources.

José Carlos Pereira is Macaé’s base manager (Photo: Cassiano Carvalho / Macaé)

Macaé, which has been developing outstanding work at the base, also had to pause its activities while there is still a risk of contamination. For the football manager of the base, José Carlos Pereira, after this pause in the games, football will need to realign itself and take a new direction.

– Football must have a set time for training after the coronavirus. Especially because football is different, as well as sport in general. Athletes will need time for rehabilitation. Thinking about professional football in Brazil, I believe that, in general, club management will undergo a major change in concept. Unfortunately, smaller teams make contracts on the tea bill. There is no timetable, the financial situation is not good, so the short contract ends up being the only solution. And now with this unexpected pause, I think that the basis will be the salvation of these teams. Whoever has a prepared base category will suffer less damage. I follow European football and see that in some countries the U-23 championship is mandatory, here in Brazil this concept needs to be put into practice – said the leader, who continued pointing out possible changes outside the field, in the structure of the teams’ technical commission.

– Off the pitch we will have to rethink how the clubs are working. I believe that in the crisis a lot will be rethought. It’s time to hire professionals who really know how to work on and off the field. I believe that we will have leaner technical commissions and with more qualified professionals – he said.

Even with the current crisis and the scenario of uncertainty, the leader believes in the gradual change of the situation. The Macaé base manager even said that he was already contacted by a European group that intends to make significant investments in Brazilian football.

– In the cost-benefit ratio, football is the best business in the world. We are working hard at the Macaé base because we believe that in Brazilian football there is always a great talent and we need to be aware. I believe that businessmen are watching our market to make a sure investment in clubs in Brazil. I myself have been contacted by a foreign group that is analyzing some situations in search of business. I had an initial conversation, but I know that they plan to invest in up to fifteen clubs here in Brazil. Whoever is prepared will start at the front, we need to work professionally – he ended.

In the Carioca U-20 Championship dispute, Macaé had only one match and was defeated by Nova Iguaçu. Soon thereafter, the competition was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

