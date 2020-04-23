Teodomiro Bitencout, Mirinho, explains how he has been working behind the scenes to not lose any players in the last two games of the qualifying round of the Rio Cup

With the Carioca Championship paralyzed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some teams are already feeling the effects caused by the suspension of state competitions. Macaé is no different. Fourth in group B of the Rio Cup with three points, the team from Norte Fluminense has only eight athletes registered at FERJ’s Bira.

Macaé players exercising in CT before the stoppage of Carioca # (Photo: Vanderlei Corrêa)

Most of the cast signed a commitment only to the dispute of Cariocão. With the pause, the board was taken by surprise, but already acts to renew the commitments of the players, as explained by President Teodomiro Bitencourt, Mirinho.

– The Macaé team that faced and won Resende, must be the same team to face Vasco (on Carioca’s return). I have already made contact with several players, some of whom have had their contracts terminated are now ready to renew. I depend only on the Football Federation of Rio de Janeiro to know how it will be done. Time, there is. Today we have something like 25 players and I believe that when I schedule to start we will need at least fifteen days for training. After this period Macaé will be ready for the final stretch of Carioca. We want to finish the championship on the pitch, it will be very bad if that championship does not end.

President Mirinho has made contact with coach Charles Almeida, who will remain in office, and fitness coach Luciano Sousa. The officer recalls that the club has been following all the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

– Our players are at home doing training with the guidance of our fitness coach, Luciano Sousa. I always talk to Luciano and he tells me that he is in permanent contact with the athletes. We are following all the determinations of the responsible bodies. Our headquarters is closed, the athletes’ home in the same way. Our employees are at home waiting for this situation to resolve. We are concerned with all that is happening in the world. We want to return, but return with a guarantee without causing a problem for our employees and players – said Mirinho.

In the final stretch of the Carioca Championship, Macaé faces Vasco, away from home, and ends their participation in the qualifying phase of the Rio Cup against Fluminense, at home.

