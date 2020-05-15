Chronicle: Macabre revelation of devilish serial killer. A fiendish serial killer had the US in check for more than a decade. Now the FBI reveals a gruesome find that uncovers more victims yet to be found.

It was devilish. There is no other way to describe the serial killer who had terrified the United States for more than a decade.

Israel Keyes died at 34, before facing her scheduled trial for 2012. She committed suicide. Perhaps the spirits he tortured and murdered came to annoy him. Perhaps he was tormented by his own nature, but he left this world without serving his punishment.

The fiendish serial killer is believed to have committed heinous vicious rapes and murders from 2001 to 2012. He confessed to three crimes, but with what has now been revealed, eight other victims are suspected of demanding justice from the Hereafter.

And, now, the FBI is asking for the public’s help in tracking down its other alleged eight victims.

Keyes confessed in 2012 to the murder of 18-year-old Samantha Koenig, not far from her Alaska home. He kidnapped her from a café where he worked and raped her. Then he murdered her and dismembered her body. He finally disposed of the girl’s remains in Lake Matanuska, north of Anchorage.

And he enjoyed what he did.

So he decided that he would continue to do so.

He prepared hiding places full of weapons and instruments of torture. Guns, bridles, and other items he stuffed into plastic buckets and buried across the country years in advance before committing one of his gruesome crimes. He didn’t know who he was going to murder, but he had everything it needed to do the most chilling damage.

Keyes lived a double life from 2001 to 2012 cruelly murdering “random” people. He traveled from one state to another with the sole intention of killing and wallowing in horror. There was no specific target or profile, anyone was on their radar, from old to young, male or female.

“Once I started, you know … there was nothing like doing that” – Israel Keyes

Chance led him to Essex, Vermont, home of the Curriers, Bill, 49, and Lorraine, 55, in 2011. These are the other two victims of whom he confessed to the atrocities he did to them.

He tied them up and took them to an abandoned farm. There he shot Bill Currier and raped Lorraine. Then he strangled her to death.

But he was not as smart as he thought. A security camera had recorded him kidnapping Samantha Koenig, and then he used the girl’s credit card at a Texas ATM, 4,000 miles from where he had been killed.

When they managed to track him down and find him in Lufkin on March 13, 2012, he spoke to investigators for more than 40 hours … but he never admitted who all his victims were and where they were.

He only pointed out to investigators that he had murdered Koenig and the Curriers. He also spoke of another victim in New York, but authorities so far do not know his identity or description.

He was extradited to Alaska for the murder of Samantha Koenig, but committed suicide at the Anchorage Correctional Complex in December 2012 before going to trial for his murder.

And when he died, he took the secret of his crimes with him … however, he left a macabre clue that only now the FBI revealed, since they need everyone’s help to find the rest of the victims who can be “anywhere from the Washington state, Florida, Colorado or Maine ”.

And what is that they have revealed?