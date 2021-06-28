Macabre: He plays soccer with his victim’s head

The acts of violence every day have more terrifying chapters, such as the one that occurred recently in Texas, where a macabre scene was presented, since a man was arrested, after decapitate another subject, and play soccer with the head of his victim.

The detained man was identified as 25-year-old Joel Arciniega Sáenz, who at the time of his arrest did not resist and instead confessed his crime to the authorities and showed no signs of remorse, guilt, or regret.

The victim, in addition to being beheaded, was also mutilated the middle finger of his right hand, police reports highlight.

He played soccer with his victim’s head

The events were recorded in Las Cruces, where the victim was identified as James Garcia, a 51-year-old man, according to official reports.

The macabre discovery was made by residents of Apodaca Park, who saw a man kick “a ball”, but when they got closer they discovered that it was a human head, so they notified the Las Cruces authorities.

Man beheaded, and played soccer with the head of a man who raped his wife. Joel Arciniega Sáenz, revealed that he stabbed his victim, later beheaded him and played soccer with his head in the street, kicking his head 14 times towards a vehicle.

The suspect confessed his crime

Other people reported the discovery of a decapitated body, so the police arrived at Apodaca Park, and managed to arrest the suspect, who did not resist.

When the police arrived, Arciniega Sáenz had dried blood on his hands and next to him was a bloody knife, according to what was published by the KFox 14 site.

Arciniega Sáenz said during his interrogation at the Las Cruces Police Department that he had no home and that he lived in Apodaca Park, place where he was arrested and where he carried out the crime against García.

In his statement, Arciniega Sáenz assured that he killed and beheaded García because the subject had raped his wife, although he did not disclose the woman’s name.

The detainee indicated that four days before the murder, he and his wife were drinking with García, but that they fell asleep, and that when they woke up, they were missing belongings, so he proceeded to look for García.

And found it in Apodaca Park, so being in front of him, He took the knife from the man and began to injure him, then decapitated him and mutilated a finger.

And not satisfied with that, Arciniega Sáenz began to play with García’s head, pretending that it was a football head.

In his statement, he confessed that he kicked his victim’s head on several occasions.

Arciniega Saenz is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center on the murder charge.

