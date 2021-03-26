Macabre Dance: the artistic movement that was born from the horror of the Black Death

Corpses brought to life, dancing skeletons and skulls smiling at the viewer are some of the common images of the Macabre Dance.

A bony hand reaches the ears of the pope. The kings dance with smiling skulls. The commoners, for their part, invite Death to have dinner at their houses: in the Middle Ages, during the Crudest years of the bubonic plague, this cynical spirit of integrating the end of existence into everyday life opted for art under a same pictorial movement: the Macabre Dance, a tribute to death in the middle of a pandemic crisis.

Macabre dance: how do you dance the son of death?

Photo: Getty Images

The Macabre Dance was born in the later years from the Middle Ages, after the bubonic plague claimed millions of lives in Eurasia. From 1347 to 1353, more than a third of the population of the European continent lost their lives due to one of the deadliest pandemics of which there is a record. It is estimated that between 75 and 200 million sick they did not live to tell about it.

The painful injuries and foul eruptions that caused the infection on the skin produced slow deaths. Day by day, in the cloisters of the churches they piled up thousands of corpses in various countries of Europe. Without the necessary sanitary conditions to be able to protect themselves —or stop the disease—, people had no choice but to trust the favor of their individual gods.

In a time of utter collapse, characterized by a darkness that never seemed to end, a artistic movement surfaced in the religious and pagan motifs equally: the need to represent death as an inexorable constant, regardless of the social stratum or economic condition of the people.

We suggest: 7 mythological beasts of the Middle Ages that you should know

Death knows no human limits

Clusone (Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy) – Oratorio dei Disciplini. Photo: Getty Images

Kings, members of the nobility, priests of different kinds and commoners appeared in the performances of the Macabre Dance. Literature, painting, dramaturgy and various artistic manifestations they were plagued with these mortuary motifs, which lacked the solemn halo that is generally conferred on death.

In fact, the name of the artistic movement comes from a much later poem at the end of the bubonic plague. European historians of the 19th century, when reviewing medieval documents, came across this dance of horror almost by chance.

Around the same time, in 1870, the poet and musician Camille de Santi-Saëns wrote four poems inspired by obscure motifs. He titled them Danse Macabre, and it seemed to fit the thematic axes of the medieval movement: death and anguish, losses and celebration.

A dark celebration of the triumph of death

Clusone (Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy) – Oratorio dei Disciplini (14th century), detail of the old fresco of the Danza Macabra (Dance of Death) and Trionfo della Morte (Triumph of Death). Photo. Getty Images

On the contrary, the artists of the time represented death as a kind of dark celebration. Half-dead corpses and skeletons dance among the living, alluding to the constant and irreparable losses of which they were witnesses for years. Seen in another way, it was understood that very little could be done relative to the strength of the deadly pandemic, and it would be better to take it with philosophy.

The Macabre Dance reveals a light attitude about a problem that exceeded responsiveness of the time. For this reason, the Church allowed these types of murals and artistic representations to be exhibited in the public roads. There are even examples of murals painted directly in religious temples with these same motifs, such as a kind of reminder that human beings we are dust, and to dust we will turn.

Keep reading:

Are there UFOs in medieval paintings?

5 sexual problems that people had in the Middle Ages