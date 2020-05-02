Maca is a plant that has been cultivated in the Andean zone of Peru and Bolivia for more than 2,600 years. Its appearance is similar to radish and its root is between 3 to 6 centimeters wide and between 4 and 5 long.

characteristics

Maca has been used since ancient times for its different characteristics. The indigenous people used it as an aphrodisiac and to treat and cure some ailments. Today it is considered a super food due to the large amount of nutrients it has.

At the time of the colony, it was such a valuable product that the Incas of Peru used it to pay taxes to the Spanish. It is currently used as a sports supplement, either in capsules or in powder.

Benefits

Mainly, it is a food that offers a good amount of vitamins, such as B1 and B12; too vitamin C, E and K. In addition, it helps regulate hormones and is an energizing supplement, according to the Robis portal, specialists in organic products since 1983.

Being a hormonal regulatorIt is usually recommended for women to control hormonal disorders caused by menstruation and menopause. On the other hand, it should not be consumed by people with hypertension, insomnia or who use anticoagulant medications.

Applications

Credit: Ildi-Canva

Contribute to regulate the endocrine system, which helps the regular production of hormones for the good function of metabolism and the different activities related to the brain, the digestion, sexual function and the nervous system.

In this way, it is possible to prevent or control disorders such as depression, regulate growth and sexual development and prevent cancer. It also helps the body adapt to stressful situations and it is a good stimulant against physical and mental fatigue.

It is used to enhance and improve memory and also to maintain good health. On the other hand, it is considered an excellent sexual stimulant and enhances fertility in both men and women.

These characteristics make maca one of the food supplements that contribute to maintaining a good functioning of the body that improves the quality of life. Similarly, you should consult your doctor before starting consumption.

.