Mac mini with M1 chip on sale at Amazon for just over 600 euros

Amazon continues to downgrade many of the Apple products it has in its catalog. After the offer of the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, it is now the latest model of Apple’s Mac mini, also with an M1 chip, which reduces its price to just over 600 euros.

It is another of those historic offers that will not last long and from which it is better to take advantage of the moment if you are looking for an apple desktop. The Mac mini is the company’s most economical model, and if we also talk about the latest model, we have no excuses to recommend it to you.

We have already tested the Mac mini with an M1 chip, and the conclusion of our in-depth review was quite clear:

The Mac mini is one of the most interesting computers in the new range with Apple’s M1 processors. It’s super powerful, takes up little space, and is also super quiet. Mac mini with M1 chip review

The best Mac mini at a knockdown price on Amazon

The model that Amazon has on offer is the Mac Mini with Apple’s M1 Chip with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD (launched in November 2020, the latest model) and that with the discount stays at € 679.15, almost 120 euros discount compared to the official price:

The model currently on sale offers:

Apple-designed M1 chip to take CPU, GPU and machine learning performance to new heights Eight-core CPU with up to three times the performance to handle complex tasks in a breeze Eight-core GPU with up to six graphics Times faster to accelerate the most demanding apps and games 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning 8GB unified memory to keep things fast and smooth Mega-fast SSD storage for instantly opening apps and files Cooling system advanced to maintain beastly performance.

