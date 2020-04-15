If space is limited on your desktop, but you want a Mac, the Mac mini is Apple’s smallest desktop. The user chooses the monitor, mouse and keyboard that they want to use with it (purchased separately), increasing customization options. Although the model of this offer was launched in late 2018, the processor specifications do not vary, having access to it for <1,249.00 euros 949.00 euros.

Apple Mac mini (Older Model, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage)

The Mac mini is distinguished from other computers in the bitten apple by having very contained dimensions: 3.6 cm high by 19.7 cm wide and 19.7 cm deep, apart from a weight of 1.3 kg. It is finished in aluminum, and its color is Space Gray, a shade previously reserved for more expensive equipment in the company.

Inside we find the 3 GHz six-core Intel Core i5 processor, which has Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz. It has 9 MB of shared level 3 cache. The RAM memory is 8 GB, and internal storage 256 GB. Regarding graphics, we find the Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Dispose of four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Compatible with DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gb / s), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb / s), Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA (requiring adapters sold separately). In addition, it also integrates two USB 3 ports (up to 5 Gb / s), HDMI 2.O port, Gigabit Ethernet port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Supports dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networks and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology. In the box comes the equipment with the power cable, so the monitor, mouse and keyboard, as we have said previously, are purchased separately.

