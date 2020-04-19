Although these are difficult times for everyone due to the serious health crisis in relation toCovid-19, the truth is that life continues, also withother serious health problemsfor many Spaniards, as has happened to the actressMabel Lozano.

The artist, also a director and writer, has confessed thata month ago she was diagnosed with breast cancerof whichwas operated on urgently, as revealed by surprise on Instagram.

“A month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Last week I had surgery, and everything went well. The nodes were perfect and the canciroma was very small, it was in stage I. It was conservative surgery, and it was in the best hands, those of a magnificent surgeon, and a charming man @antoniotejerina in addition to the oncologist Pedro Perez Segura, collaborator of the @aeccmadrid from where my friend @teresaymas has led me by the hand with his affection “, revealed Lozano.

A month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Last week they intervened me, and everything went well. The nodes were perfect and the canciroma was very small, it was in stage I. It was a conservative surgery, and it was in the best hands, those of a magnificent surgeon, and a charming man @antoniotejerina in addition to oncologist Pedro Perez Segura, collaborator of the @aeccmadrid from where my friend @teresaymas has taken me by the hand with her love. In a self-examination I discovered the nodule in my left breast after talking to my friend @pakadiaz who was telling me about this same experience. Paka has saved my life, the same in a year would have had a very different prognosis. This is why I share this; so that you never forget preventive medicine, self-exploration, taking care of yourself … We have to assume that we are not immortal, and never more than now we are seeing, and crying, so many people who are dying. On the other hand, now more than ever I am clear that we have to make life something extraordinary, live it in a more intense way. And so my daughter Roberta and I were yesterday, celebrating, happily leaving the hospital where my dear @antoniotejerina confirmed with the definitive reports after surgery how well everything had gone. Thanks to my family and friends for so much affection, I have years left to return the tons of love, and I plan to return it, that you know! #autoexplorate #preventivemedicine #cancerdemama #aeccmadrid #paka ?????? #Teresa??? # FundaciónTejerina #AtonioTejerina ?????? A shared publication of Mabel Lozano (@lozanomabel) on Apr 18, 2020 at 4:31 PDT

Mabel wanted to take advantage of her own experience toplace special emphasis on the importance of self-examination, which assures that he saved her: “I myself discovered the nodule in my left breast in a self-examination after speaking with my friend @pakadiaz who was telling me about this same experience. Paka has saved my life, in a year I would have He had a very different prognosis “, and he defends:” This is the reason why I share this; so that you never forget preventive medicine, self-exploration, taking care of yourself … We have to assume that we are not immortal, and never more than now we are seeing, and crying, so many people who are dying. “

Further,Mabel Lozano wanted to send a message of optimism and strength: “On the other hand, now more than ever I am clear that you have to make life something extraordinary, live it in a more intense way. And so were my daughter Roberta and I yesterday, celebrating, happily leaving the hospital where my dear @antoniotejerina He confirmed with the definitive reports after the surgery how well everything had gone. Thanks to my family and friends for so much love, I have years left to return the tons of love, and I plan to return it, that you know, “says the writer. , who is strong and well after the intervention.

