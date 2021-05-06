Mabel Cadena, the face of diversity on the big screen – El Sol de México

From a woman from the neighborhood on the shores of Mexico City to one who is part of the nobility. Both characters have been played by Mabel Cadena in La godiosa del asfalto and El baile de los 41, respectively, films that the actress premiered at the Morelia International Film Festival and that now reach the public in cinema and digital platforms.

Both characters make female diversity visible, far from the clichés that romantic comedies usually offer, she assures, which for her has been a commitment: to take these stories to the cinema.

“As a Mexican woman, dark and with my characteristics, I have the opportunity to bring to the screen women that we are not used to seeing.”

In an interview with The Sun of MexicoShe adds that this allows, “that many Mexican women can feel made visible in an audiovisual language.”

Mabel started her career a decade ago. He has participated in series such as Capadocia, Ingobernable and Hernán. She made her film debut with Julián Hernández’s La diosa del asfalto, and later she consolidated her career by giving life to Amada Díaz in David Pablos’ El baile de los 41.

“It has been an arduous, difficult road, I have had to recognize myself in this vulnerable sector to realize that there is value in stories, that it is time not to remain silent and raise our voices. Because when one raises his voice, we all flourish ”.

These characters are the reflection of a diverse society and are the result of a film industry in renewal. Mabel has witnessed the narrative changes, moving away from stereotypes.

“In the ten years that I have been in the industry, I can say that I am beginning to feel a radical change. Regardless of whether the final product is liked or not, I think it is very important that filmmakers dare to tell other types of plots, with women as protagonists ”.

The goddess of the asphalt, currently in theaters, is based on the true story of Las Castradoras de Santa Fe, a group of gang girls who survived the streets thanks to their fists. Mabel plays Ramira, a tough-minded lesbian woman who daily fights for respect on the streets.

“Ramira was not only an opportunity to put urgent issues in the eye, necessary in the cinema, but also to make visible those that are not discussed, because they belong to an isolated and vulnerable sector, so they do not exist for the screen.

Her character is one of the five who star in the film, along with Ximena Romo, Alejandra Herrera, Nelly González and Samantha Orozco.

“I think the value of The Goddess of Asphalt is that we are many women who participate and none is similar to the other. You will find from the cliché of the most feminine to the most masculine, and all these women exist ”.

At the other end is Amada Díaz, whose story is remembered for being the daughter of Porfirio Díaz and the wife of Ignacio de la Torre y Mier. In the movie El baile de los 41, which premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Mabel Cadena plays this character who lives frustrated by the disinterest of her husband, who in turn lives hiding his sexuality from the homophobia of Mexican society a long time ago. century.

“With Amada, I had to go inward, in a society where the corset, plus the dress clothes, meant 15 kilos on top of you, a weight that not only oppressed you physically, but also emotionally.”

This has been a great year for the actress, recently she filmed Los Sent, a Paramount + series directed by Argentine Juan José Campanella, No fue mi culpa, from Disney + and Señorita 89, StarzPlay’s first Mexican production.