There are various travel restrictions for both traveling to Europe and returning to China

Nor will the other Chinese team members travel

His substitute will be announced in the coming days

Formula E is preparing to end its championship with an exciting final in Berlin in which Ma Qinghua will not be. The Chinese pilot of the NIO 333 team will miss the six races to be held in the German capital due to the numerous travel restrictions that exist for the covid-19 in Europe and on his return to China.

The covid-19 now poses too many sacrifices both on entering Europe and on returning to China.

“Unfortunately, I will not be going to Berlin this year after having raced there for the 2015-2016 season. Right now it is quite difficult to travel and compete abroad as this would expose us more to the risks of the covid-19. The team and I made this decision to ensure the best possible preparation for them. I hope to return and compete in the next season, “Ma said in a statement issued by this team.

NIO will soon announce Ma’s replacement. Chinese team members will also be unable to travel to Berlin.

“Due to the number of restrictions, Ma and members of the Shanghai team will not be able to attend the race. It is unfortunate, but we will be attending remotely,” said Vincent Wang, executive director of the NIO 333 FE team.

“Ma will also be present during the live event with our fans and will support the team. The team management is currently selecting the replacement for Ma and an impending announcement will be made,” added Ma to finish.

Ma’s team makes this decision after the pilot arrived in Mexico two weeks earlier in February to isolate himself before the ePrix. The appointment of Mexico is one of the four that could be held before the Championship looked for an alternative solution to end its season.

