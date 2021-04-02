M&A on the rise in Brazil despite pandemic and political turmoil

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Brazil may be heading for a record year of M&A deals despite the negative economic effects of one of the world’s deadliest COVID outbreaks and mounting economic and political turmoil, bankers say and lawyers.

M&A volume nearly fivefold in the first quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, to $ 25.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data, led by Hapvida SA’s proposed $ 9 billion acquisition of the healthcare provider. rival Notre Dame Intermedica SA.

Brazilian markets became nervous in March after President Jair Bolsonaro decided to replace the chief executive of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and reversed market-friendly economic policies.

At the same time, deaths from the COVID pandemic have increased, leading to lockdowns and lowering growth projections.

However, even as the Brazilian real came under new pressure, dropping 8% against the dollar in the quarter, the impact on acquisitions was mitigated.

“M&A deals are more resistant to volatility than share offerings, we still expect them to grow this year,” said Roderick Greenlees, director of investment banking at Itaú BBA.

Ricardo Lacerda, founding partner of investment bank BR Partners, said that 2021 may be a record year for mergers and acquisitions in Brazil, but also warned that “extreme political and economic volatility is worrisome and clouds the scenario for the rest of the year. “.

Healthcare, retail, infrastructure, energy, and for-profit education were expected to be the most active industries.

Bruno Amaral, director of mergers and acquisitions at Banco BTG Pactual, awaits more deals involving technology, with larger rounds of financing and possible IPOs for ‘unicorns’, start-ups valued at more than $ 1 billion.

The first quarter saw 23 offerings of shares, but their dollar value fell 26%, partly due to the weakness of the real, but also because Brazilian investors began to accept smaller offers.

“Offers now range from $ 100 million to $ 2 billion,” said Fabio Nazari, director of Equity Capital Markets at BTG Pactual. Even with the market turbulence, Nazari expects up to 80 offers in 2021, up from 61 last year. (1 dollar = 5.6290 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)