Mª José Martínez, new vice president of women’s tennis

Former tennis player Mª José Martínez, who became number 19 on the world list, has been named the new vice president of Women’s Tennis of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) on the board of directors chaired by Miguel Díaz Román, re-elected last March.

You have to do a good job from the grassroots, with a follow-up to train new tennis players

“Assuming the position of head of women’s tennis is an honor and more so as a woman. But it is also a responsibility, so I hope to be up to the task to create a solid base and continue promoting women’s tennis from different areas,” said Martínez.

“We must do a good job from the base, with a follow-up to train new tennis players. Promote the national calendar with tournaments so that our promises do not have to travel so much abroad and pave the way for them economically,” concluded the new vice president of the RFET.

A benchmark in Spanish women’s tennis

Retired from professional tennis in December 2019, Mª José Martínez Sánchez has one of the most successful careers in Spanish women’s tennis, with 5 WTA titles in 6 finals played. In 2010 she achieved the most important success of her career – and of Spanish women’s tennis since the retirement of Arantxa Sánchez and Conchita Martínez– winning the tournament Rome.

That same year he reached No. 19 in the individual world ranking and No. 4 in doubles, a modality in which he stood out winning 21 titles with different couples, in 35 finals. Among them, the Masters achieved in 2009 together with Núria Llagostera, being the first Spanish couple to achieve it.

Olympian at the Games Beijing 2008 Y London 2012, Mª José Martínez defended the shirt of Spain in a total of 12 qualifying rounds of the Fed Cup, competition in which she was the first Spanish to play after her motherhood.