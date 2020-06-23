Watch DTT online it’s really comfortable. Thanks to this, you can do without buying a decoder for PC, either by USB or by PCI. In addition, many Android players do not have a built-in decoder, so this option allows us to also watch TV without even having to worry about buying an antenna.

How to watch DTT on Kodi

The advantage of Kodi is that it allows you to configure it to see it on any device, be it Windows or Android. So, this guide we are going to do in Windows, but it also applies to Android.

The first thing we have to do is install Kodi. To do this, we go to the official website and download the version for our system. The next step is to go to the GitHub page of TDTChannels, which collects the updated M3U links to all the DTT channels that have it available. This service allows direct access from the web, but it is more convenient to access through apps that allow you to reproduce links via IPTV, as is the case with DTT.

Once on the GitHub page, we go to the table where “TV” appears, and download the file in m3u8 format. If we want radio stations too, we download the TV + Radio station.

After downloading it, we open Kodi, and go to Add-ons. Within that section, click on the icon of the open box that is at the top left, and then we will Install from repository> All repositories> PVR Clients> PVR IPTV Simple Client. We enter, and we give to Install.

After installing it, click on the Configuration tab and go to where it says “Path to the M3U list”. We look for the path where we have downloaded the file channels.m3u8, and we give OK. We restart Kodi, and reopen it.

We can also choose the M3U8 file to always be updated

Now we just have to go to the TV section, and there we will see all the channels on the list with more than 400 channels from around the world. We can sort them by type, to choose between Generalists, Informational, etc. It is possible that there are some channels that are not available, since there are constantly problems with broadcasts on the Internet, where some platforms block it and you have to find new ways to make them available.

Another option that we have at our disposal if we want the channel list to be always up-to-date is, in the same section where we have chosen the path of the M3U8 file, choose “Remote route (Internet address)” as the Location, and paste the URL of https://www.tdtchannels.com/lists/channels.m3u8 obtained from the web table.