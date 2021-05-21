M3, Series 2 Coupe, X1

By 2025, BMW launches will multiply with great releases such as the new M3, 2 Series Coupé, X1, X2, X3 and, of course, new electric vehicles.

May 20, 2021 (15:00 CET)

M3, M4, i4, X1, X2, X8 … many new features from BMW until 2025

The BMW’s commercial offering of cars and SUV-type vehicles will change markedly in the coming years. In this article we are going to reel off all the news calendar initially planned by the Bavarian manufacturer. The design in the new releases it will change ostensibly and even the more iconic models should receive the brand’s new aesthetic DNA. In addition to updates and renovations, new models will appear (X8, iX …), while the offer of one hundred percent electric vehicles will add a good number of members, many of them included in the new exclusive modular platform for “zero emissions” vehicles that the German manufacturer is finalizing.

Next, we detail the specific calendar of the Upcoming BMW news until 2025, according to the type / body of the new models that are to come.

The new BMW saloons, family cars and minivans until 2024

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 2021 according to Schulte

The Series 2 Active minivan Finally, it will be renewed throughout this year 2021, while in the segment of sedans and family cars there will be alternatives of all kinds, with the new deliveries of the sports M3 and M5 CS, a 3 Series update, a completely new 7 Series and some other surprise …

Series 2 Active Tourer: throughout 2021

M5 CS: spring 2021 (commercialization)

M3: spring 2021 (commercialization)

M3 Touring: throughout 2022

Redesigned 3 Series: summer 2022

Series 7 (G70): fall 2022

5 Series G60 Sedan: June 2023

5 Series Touring G61: February 2024

The new BMW coupes and convertibles until 2024

New BMW 2 Series Coupé according to our illustrator Schulte

The new generation of the BMW 4 Series, the long-awaited 2 Series Coupé –They assure that it will be a “sports bomb”… – and the update of the Z4 are the main novelties of the German brand in the exclusive segment of type vehicles coupe (some, in fact, are saloons with coupe-type aesthetic overtones) and with bodywork convertible.

M4: spring 2021 (commercialization)

4 Series Gran Coupé G24: summer 2021 (commercialization)

M4 Convertible: summer 2021 (commercialization

2 Series Coupé: fall 2021 (presentation)

Series 2 Convertible: spring 2022 (presentation)

M2: throughout 2022

Z4 redesigned: fall 2022

Redesigned 4 Series: throughout 2024

The new BMW SUVs until 2025

BMW X1 2022 according to our illustrator Schulte

The unpublished X8 and the new generations of the well-known SUV X1, X2, X3 and X4 They constitute the most popular premieres in this segment by the German brand for the next four years. We detail all the news in this regard, below:

X8 G08: throughout 2021

X3-X4 redesigned: Summer 2021

X1 III (U11): summer 2022

Redesigned X7 (G07): summer 2022

X5-X6 redesigned: spring 2023

X3 IV: throughout 2024

X2 II: throughout 2024

X4 III: throughout 2025

The next electric and hybrid BMWs

2021 BMW iX3 electric

The I family of fully electric vehicles of the brand will be the one that will have the most important novelties in the coming years. In the official plans of the company it is foreseen market at least 12 exclusively electric models in 2023 and we already know many of the essential characteristics of some of them. Take note, because “sparks” are coming … of electricity.

iX3: spring 2021 (commercialization)

i4: fall 2021 (presentation)

iX SUV: end of 2021 (commercialization)

iX1: throughout 2022

Series 7 electric: throughout 2022

Series 3 electric: between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023

Series 5 electric: throughout 2023