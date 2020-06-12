When we still have the hangover from Ikoria and the change of rules with the companions, just released, we already have a new collection on the horizon: M21. It is a basic collection that arrives with great force, because everything we are seeing augurs a very strong collection, quite top cards and ready to break the goal.

Confinement is being rare for MTG, as not being able to play and enjoy the previous collection, Ikoria, it is too fast to have a new collection on the horizon. Changing the rules for one of Ikoria’s key mechanics doesn’t help either, but having the date of July 3 for the release of the new collection creates the feeling of not having been able to enjoy the monstrous Ikoria.

Nonetheless, M21 It comes loaded with reprints, news and changes for the current goal. The “phase change” mechanics is back, milling (putting cards from the library to the graveyard) is already an official keyword, the return of certain planeswalkers, new arts, changes to the card framework and many spectacular reissues.

The novelties of the collection

One of the main innovations is at the artistic level: Wizards has decided to go further and has created extended versions and alternative art for many of the cards and alternative and borderless versions for the 5 planeswalkers that appear in this collection and even Teferi has 6 different illustrations!

All the card variants that this collection will bring can be found at this link

As we have said, Milling is already an official keyword, so the description of “… puts the cards from his library in his graveyard” is changed to Millea.

Not that I like its translation but it was about time that this action was recognized as official.

Old acquaintances and new faces

Garruck returns as a pure green planeswalker and we will have a new white planeswalker, originating from the plane of Amonkhet, who debuts in this basic collection and who comes to replace the late Gideon. Teferi and Ugin also return.

In this case Teferi is the main character in this collection, hence his multiple arts, since the plot seems to revolve around returning his native land, Jamuraa, to its correct space-time. Will he succeed or will he lose his newly acquired spark along the way?

The basic mana returns to have a new aesthetic change that, although it is not as spectacular as in Theros, it is not bad.

Doggies!

If Magic has had a special treatment to crawls in previous editions, in this M21 comes to fix it giving preference to the perretes. To do this, not only has it eradicated all the Hound-type to Dog-type cards, but it has also created cards to empower the dogs in this and future collections.

For when a dual deck Dog vs Cat?

As always, if you want to be up to date with the new collection you have the official spoiler on the Wizards page and if you also want to know all the news about the products and where to get the special cards, stop by here.