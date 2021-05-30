M-Sport decides to return to Spain to continue testing its ‘Rally1’

M-Sport was the structure that took the lead at the start of the hybrid ‘Rally1’ tests They will compete in the WRC from 2022. Malcolm Wilson’s build not only had the wisdom to roll with his ‘Rally1’ first, but he was also the first team to do so with its 100% hybrid setup. A job that was carried out from two tests, one in the forests of Greystoke -United Kingdom- and another in Catalonia. And Spain will again be the focus of the Ford Fiesta Rally1 tests in the near future, as revealed by the team’s pattern.

Own Malcolm wilson has confirmed that M-Sport will return to Spain to test the 2022 car, taking advantage of the high temperatures and arid terrain that our country offers to put its ‘Rally1’ to the test: «We want to do an endurance test in difficult conditions in Spain. Ultimately it’s the first real big test of the entire car, the chassis, the powertrain, and everything else. We are doing things with the team on asphalt, checking that the behavior of the car corresponds to the design and the data. Now, the focus will be on the gravel and then we will test the car more intensively on asphalt».

In addition, Wilson has added: «Seeing the car in Greystoke I was quite surprised by the pace And to be honest, that was long before we raced the car in its full hybrid setup. I think it’s more impressive now with the hybrid system running at near full capacity. I think the FIA ​​has done a very good job from a technical point of view. We will see when the hybrid era begins at Rally Monte Carlo which team has done a better job. I can only say that our boys are working hard to have a competitive car for the next three years.