What is promised is debt and Square Enix knows it. That is why today, Wednesday, June 24, he had a live broadcast with several news about Marvel’s Avengers. Thanks to this we already know one of the main villains of the game and we were able to see other characteristics of the game.

For starters, Square Enix showed us the facts after A-Day, the day the Avengers failed on a mission that caused part of San Francisco to become infected and become a zone of chaos. This has caused superheroes to be seen as a danger to society and the group to fall apart.

This left a hole that Advanced Idea Mechanics, an organization that seeks to improve the world with science, took advantage of. One of its members is George Tarleton, a scientist victim of A-Day who wants to convince everyone that superheroes are a danger and that it is better to distrust them.

Tarleton’s obsession with this situation leads him to become M.O.D.O.K. an iconic Marvel villain. Crystal Dynamics explained that she chose it as it is a physical and mental threat to everything the Avengers offer. They also consider it to be a fresh face for new Marvel fans.

A new gameplay of Marvel’s Avengers

In the broadcast, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix took the opportunity to show a new preview of Marvel’s Avengers. In it the first thing we saw was an action packed sequence starring Thor.

The scenario we had the opportunity to see first corresponds to a history mission. That is, one of the scenarios that players will not be able to enjoy in multiplayer. That said, the above does not mean that Thor will be alone in the mission, since throughout it he will receive the help of other Avengers.

Later, Crystal Dynamics showed a gameplay of Warzone, the multiplayer mode of Marvel’s Avengers. In him we could see teamwork will be very important in this game and that the skills of each hero will be used to the fullest.

Finally, Crystal Dynamics revealed that there will be several cosmetic items in Marvel’s Avengers and some of them can only be purchased with real money. It is worth mentioning that among the outfits there will be several inspired by classic Marvel stories. There will also be plenty of character customization options with skills and equipment. In this way, you will have the opportunity to make each of your heroes different from those of your friends.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and STADIA. You can know more about this upcoming premiere by clicking here.