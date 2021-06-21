M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Time’: “No one has seen anything like it, it doesn’t look like anything else”

M. Night Shyamalan has his next film, ‘Time’, almost to the point of candy, inspired by the graphic novel ‘Sandcastle’ by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. It will hit Spanish cinemas on July 30 and a week before to the United States, so the director has started the promotion and went to the Tribeca Festival to present it with one of its protagonists, Alex Wolff. During the panel, Shyamalan explained that the film is not finished because he is still undecided with the ending, although a week is given as a margin.

‘Time’ follows a family on their summer vacation to a tropical beach. Once there they will discover that they cannot get out of it and that the hours pass strangely making them age a lifetime in a single day. “Nobody has ever seen anything like this,” says Shyamalan, “Because of its tone and its shape, it is not like anything else”, although among the influences that he recognizes are the new Australian wave such as’ Walkabout ‘by Nicolas Roeg and’ The Mystery of Hanging Rock ‘by Peter Weir. Other words he used to describe the film were “inappropriate” and “subversive”, and it seems that ‘Tiempo’ already occupies a very special place for him in his filmography, at the level of ‘La joven del agua’ and ‘El protege’.

Roll in pandemic

Shyamalan was not stopped by the coronavirus pandemic from shooting his film, as a hurricane did, and he is very proud of not having had a single contagion during the entire production thanks to his particular security protocols: “I had to make up the rules because I was the first, so I said: “We are all going to stay in this hotel. I’m going to pay for everyone: the cleaning ladies, the caterers, everyone, the person at the front desk, the person who parks the cars. , to all those who stay with us, and if they commit these 10 weeks. I will cover all the expenses and it will simply be to go from the hotel to the beach, there and back, every day. ” The John Hammond of cinema. But the director also explained that if he waited for this global pandemic to end, there could be scheduling problems and lose his dream cast: “I wasn’t going to be able to have this cast if I waited for me. So I made the decision just thinking about what was important to me. And honestly, it was because I wanted to make this movie with [este elenco] so I took a chance. We took the risk. And of course there was a hurricane, and it just took the sets and destroyed them. “The set is rebuilt, but this natural phenomenon made part of the beach disappear and they had to change the shooting plan and adapt to the tides, the storms and rains, Mother Nature commanded.

On the last day of filming, after getting their 40 days of sunshine, the crew paid their respects to the beach with a ritual: “I don’t think I know of any other director who takes locations seriously enough to go and drop her flowers. into the ocean, “Wolff recalled. But as the director himself explains: “Making movies is a leap of faith, and that’s what makes it magical. There are so many things that can go wrong. “

Something personal

For the filmmaker, ‘Time’ is almost a personal matter that has made him think a lot about his own family: “My father is very old, he has dementia, he comes and goes. I could tell him to come to the Tribeca Film Festival, but I’m not sure. that you understand what I am saying My daughters are now conducting and giving concerts, when has all that happened? I have made a film precisely about this feeling that everything changes in the blink of an eye. You are changing the person who changes your diapers now, I think everyone can identify with that, “a feeling that Wolff compared to the COVID-19 pandemic:” When you come out of the pandemic, it seems as if time it would have stopped. And that’s what the movie is literally about. When I talk to people about her they say ‘Is it about the coronavirus?’ “Shyamalan has three daughters and was referring to two of them: Ishana Shyamalan, director and screenwriter of ‘Servant’; and Saleka Shyamalan, singer and R&B songwriter.

Along with Wolff, the film stars Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin Mckenzie, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz and Rufus Sewell. ‘Tiempo’ opens in theaters on July 30.